3 Things that must happen for Atlanta Falcons to upset Jaguars
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta's defense must find the missing pass rush
The Atlanta Falcon's defense has been solid through the first three weeks of the season and clearly is greatly improved from a season ago. The first game against the Panthers was completely a win for the defense holding the Panthers' offense silent for the second half and forcing three turnovers that set up easy scores for the offense.
Week two was more of a struggle with Jordan Love and the offense consistently driving the ball down the field. However, after early struggles, the defense locked in on Love in the 4th quarter and gave the offense time to recover and pull off a nice comeback win.
Against the Lions, the defense again hung in and kept the team in the game late into the second half. The Lions just were on the field far too long for the defense to keep the Lions locked down.
The one missing piece that will set this defense over the top is a pass rush. If they give Trevor Lawrence the time and clean pocket they gave Goff and Love for long periods of time this game is quickly going to tilt out of hand. The Falcons need the pass rush to take a leap forward to have a chance in this game.