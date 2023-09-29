3 Things that must happen for Atlanta Falcons to upset Jaguars
By Nick Halden
3. Desmond Ridder and Arthur Smith must learn from loss to Detroit
Even with Bijan Robinson having a huge game and the defense being locked in at some point you have to at least have a threat of passing the football. Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder both deserve a lot of blame for how the offense played last Sunday against the Lions.
After a promising finish against the Packers the week before Desmond Ridder took a step back and clearly was rattled by the lack of pass protection. If the Falcons are going to win this game Arthur Smith has to do a better job of protecting and setting up his quarterback.
When that happens Ridder must be able to take advantage and not miss the easy ones he has at times through the first three weeks of the season. This is far from a must-win for the Falcons but for Ridder, it is a game that the quarterback very badly needs to show at least a small level of improvement.
If not the discussion should be started as to how long the Falcons will attempt to develop a player who has shown flashes but still continues to make far too many mistakes.