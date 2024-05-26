3 top landing spots for former Falcons DT Calais Campbell
One offseason storyline that has yet to be answered is whether or not 2023 was Calais Campbell's final season in the NFL. The 16-year veteran will be 38 years old before the season begins which makes retirement the likely answer.
However, Campbell can still play football at a very high level—we saw that last year. Maybe he will look to make one more push for an elusive ring in 2024.
If Calais Campbell decides to play one more year, here are the three most likely landing spots.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars are a top destination for Calais Campbell
Calais Campbell spent a few years in Jacksonville as one of the most feared defensive linemen in the NFL. He also helped them make that playoff push that was ended by a Patriots comeback win in the AFC Championship game.
Not only would Campbell be familiar with the city and team but he would also be familiar with the defensive coordinator. Ryan Nielsen was his DC last year and now holds the same role with the Jags.
The Jaguars have a lot of talent and when you combine that with the familiarity they could offer Campbell, this is the most likely destination.