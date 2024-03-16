Blogging Dirty
FanSided

3 ways the Falcons draft plans have changed with recent signings

The Atlanta Falcons have kicked off free agency by making some huge signings that will change their direction in the NFL Draft.

By Grayson Freestone

2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3
2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 / David Eulitt/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next

3. Falcons can consider trading down

There is a reason that you never saw the Atlanta Falcons trade down in mock drafts before free agency. This team needed help at quarterback and wide receiver which was not going to be ideal considering those are the two positions that everyone is targetting to open the draft.

Mock drafts either had the Falcons staying put or trading up; now this team can field calls from teams who are looking to trade up. Let's say a quarterback falls to pick eight, a team like the Vikings (who have already been making moves) could call up the Falcons and offer a nice package of picks.

feed

Overall, these signings have completely changed the outlook of the draft for the Falcons. Terry Fontenot has a lot more avenues to explore in preparation for the late April event.

Next. Why the Falcons could still draft a QB. Why the Falcons could still draft a QB. dark

Home/Falcons Draft