3 ways the Falcons draft plans have changed with recent signings
The Atlanta Falcons have kicked off free agency by making some huge signings that will change their direction in the NFL Draft.
3. Falcons can consider trading down
There is a reason that you never saw the Atlanta Falcons trade down in mock drafts before free agency. This team needed help at quarterback and wide receiver which was not going to be ideal considering those are the two positions that everyone is targetting to open the draft.
Mock drafts either had the Falcons staying put or trading up; now this team can field calls from teams who are looking to trade up. Let's say a quarterback falls to pick eight, a team like the Vikings (who have already been making moves) could call up the Falcons and offer a nice package of picks.
Overall, these signings have completely changed the outlook of the draft for the Falcons. Terry Fontenot has a lot more avenues to explore in preparation for the late April event.