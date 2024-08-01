3 winners (and 2 losers) for the Falcons in training camp so far
Winner: Michael Penix Jr., QB
In that same breath, the young, talented quarterback Michael Penix Jr. hasn't been too shabby either. He has shown why he was worthy of a top-ten pick.
Penix already throws one of the prettiest deep pass. The lefty knows how to throw some high-velocity deep passes and he has already shown that in his limited action. The Falcons have posted plenty of stunning throws by the former Husky which bodes well for the future of this franchise.
Loser: Rondale Moore, WR
Offense has been the common theme in training camp so far, mostly for the better. However, Rondale Moore's standing with his coaches early has not been positive. He has spent a lot of time working with the third-team offense.
For a player with some hype coming into training camp, his low spot on the depth chart isn't a good sign. However, he still has a lot of time to prove himself to the coaches who may have placed him where he is to light a fire under him.