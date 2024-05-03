3 winners, 3 losers from the Atlanta Falcons' 2024 NFL Draft
Winner: Clark Phillips III
We all were wondering how much trust the Falcons would put in Clark Phillips going into his secocnd year. The answer: a lot.
While Terry Fontenot made the weird comment about not wanting to reach for a player in the secondary, if he was truly worried about it he would have done something on draft weekend. I have to believe that Clark Phillips is going to be the starter on the outside come week one.
Loser: Ta'Quon Graham
Ta'Quon Graham was listed on my list of three players who lost their jobs on draft night article. I would say that classifies him as a 'loser' in all of this.
With so much depth added, the Falcons no longer need Ta'Quon Graham quite honestly. It is rough because he is a great player but with the coaching and scheme changes, he looks like the odd man out.