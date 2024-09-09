3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons miserable season debut
By Nick Halden
Loser: Raheem Morris
It is way too early in the season for any long-term judgments on what Morris is or isn't. However, there are two main factors here that earn him a spot on this list. The first is holding out his starters in the preseason and not giving key players time to settle into a new offense.
Yes, you got your team into the season healthy but how much did that help you? The Falcons looked like a team that was knocking off the rust and unable to catch up to the speed of the game. Atlanta would have been far better off giving their starters reps and Kirk Cousins having a chance to settle into a new offense.
The second piece of this is the fact you just lost to Arthur Smith a coach you have taken some subtle shots at. You did so while using Bijan Robinson heavily without any big plays to show for it. Smith's return to Atlanta went perfectly for the former head coach and about as badly as possible for Raheem Morris.
Refusing to give your starters time to get ready for the season came back to haunt you as did the Steelers OC.