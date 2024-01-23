4 Atlanta Falcons that deserved far better from the team in 2023
By Nick Halden
2. Calais Campbell
The oldest player on that defensive line and for the entirety of the 2023 season he was the most consistent. This was due to Grady Jarrett having a season-ending injury and David Onyemata being in and out of the lineup. Campbell was often Atlanta's best interior player despite his age and the idea of the veteran joining a very talented unit.
Calais was let down by Atlanta wasting one of the final seasons of his career. While he is still playing at a high level the veteran is likely nearing the end of his time in this league. The Falcons wasting what was a great season is typical of the franchise.
It is interesting to imagine what his numbers could have been with a capable edge rusher alongside him or even just a healthy Jarrett and Onyemata. If the Falcons are given the chance they should bring the veteran pass rusher back. After every tough loss, Campbell was the ultimate professional saying exactly what you want to hear from your defensive leaders. Unfortunately for Campbell and the Falcons, the team couldn't shake another losing season completely collapsing down the stretch and wasting a year from one of the greatest pass rushers of the last decade.