4 Atlanta Falcons who will come up clutch in season debut vs. Steelers
Watch for big performances from these four Falcons.
4. A.J. Terrell, CB
I had to buck the newcomer trend to finish this up. A.J. Terrell, despite a tough matchup, will come up clutch in his first game on his massive contract.
George Pickens will draw the interest of the Falcons' top corner. Georgia fans know the type of plays the former Bulldog can make but they have also seen Terrell dominate at times. Raheem Morris and Jimmy Lake will make it a priority to get Pickens frustrated early by jamming him with Terrell. From there, the secondary can feast on the lack of talent at the position for the Steelers.
And here is a bold(ish) prediction: Terrell will end the streak of Falcons cornerbacks' interception-less streak by picking off a pass or two over the first four quarters of the 2024 season.