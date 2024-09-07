Falcons fans can't help but laugh at Steelers' offensive depth chart
Tell me if you have ever spent a season watching a team that has a questionable starting quarterback, three good running backs, one good receiver but terrible depth behind him, and quality depth at tight end?
Sounds like the 2023 Atlanta Falcons offense led by Arthur Smith, right? An offense that was unwatchable...
If you are one of the absolutely no one who will miss watching last year's offense in Atlanta then all you have to do is watch the Pittsburgh Steelers who have an identically-constructed offense as last year's Falcons.
At the very least, Arthur Smith knows how he wants to construct an offensive depth chart
There is no better way to jump into this than by comparing the 2023 Atlanta Falcons offensive depth chart to the team they will be matched up against in week one—the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It starts with the quarterback position where Arthur Smith has gone from a player who was just cast off (Desmond Ridder) to one who has already been cast off (Russell Wilson). While neither is an ideal starter, you cannot deny that Wilson is the better choice. The Steel City can hang their hat on that, at least.
Running back is the strength of both of the rosters. Falcons had Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and Cordarrelle Patterson. The Steelers have Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and Cordarrelle Patterson.
What isn't a strength is wide receiver; a position you have to get production from if you want to win in the NFL. Atlanta had Drake London, Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, KhaDarel Hodge, and eventually Van Jefferson. Smith's team this year has George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller, Calvin Austin III, and Roman Wilson. All an opposing defense has to do is double the top option and watch it all crumble.
The simple fact that Pittsburgh is willing to go into the 2024 season with Van Jefferson as a starter is simply laughable. He was horrendous for the Dirty Birds last year in every aspect.
The former tight ends coach has required good depth at his favorite position. His 2023 team had Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, and MyCole Pruitt. Now he has Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, and MyCole Pruitt. You would take either of those groups.
The big difference between the two is on the offensive line where the Falcons benefitted from having a cohesive, talented line. That is something the Steelers can't say.
Jake Matthews (145 career starts), Matt Bergeron (rookie), Drew Dalman (17), Chris Lindstrom (55), and Kaleb McGary (62) formed one of the best lines in the sport.
Meanwhile, the Steelers are hoping to see consistency from Dan Moore Jr. (49 career starts), Spencer Anderson (0) who will replace the injured Isaac Seumalo (77), Zach Frazier (rookie), and Broderick Jones (11).
That means Arthur Smith's 2023 opening-day offensive line comes one game short of doubling his 2024 squad in career starts (279 to 140). It is worth noting that 129 of the starts for the Pittsburgh O-Line come from their left tackle and right guard.
All in all, the skill positions for these two teams are nearly identical but Smith's offensive scheme won't benefit from a reliable offensive line. Take everything into account and things don't look good for the black and gold this season.
With that being said, the Falcons' defense will get hammered in week one because that is how things go for this cursed team.