4 Biggest concerns facing the Atlanta Falcons heading into training camp
By Nick Halden
3. Will someone step up behind A.J. Terrell?
After the pass rush and quarterback debate you quickly find the secondary when listing concerns. Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell are the only players at safety or corner with an expected level of production.
Yes, there are a myriad of exciting young pieces but none have proven themselves or provided reason for an expected level of production. On Atlanta's current depth chart, they still list Mike Hughes as a current starter. For anyone unfortunate enough to watch every snap of Atlanta's defense last season this tells you where the unit is currently.
In the best case, Dee Alford and Clark Phillips both take steps forward in development and claim starting jobs. If Atlanta goes into camp and the preseason and there are obvious concerns some pieces remain in free agency that could fit.
A lack of a proven secondary and no proven pass rush is a dangerous combo. No matter how impressive Atlanta's weapons are if they don't find ways to improve defensively this isn't a playoff team. Kirk Cousins can have all the weapons in the world it won't matter if Atlanta is unable to stop Josh Dobbs or Will Levis. After the pass rush, Atlanta's biggest concern should be finding contributors at corner and if Hellams can develop alongside Bates.