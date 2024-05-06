4 Biggest upgrades the Atlanta Falcons have made this offseason
By Nick Halden
3. Improved depth at receiver
There is still room for improvement but adding Ray-Ray McCloud, Darnell Mooney, and Rondale Moore makes this a huge upgrade over the last three seasons. For some reason under Arthur Smith, the Falcons ignored the position outside of drafting Drake London.
Last season the team brought in Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, and Van Jefferson as potential second options. It is easy to make the argument that Atlanta's third option is better than anyone they had on the roster last season outside of London.
There are still moves that could be made at the position but for now it is greatly improved. It is another example as well as to the arrogance of Arthur Smith believing he could take Mariota or Ridder and elevate them without capable weapons.
Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris attacked the offense early in the offseason and have given the team a great chance of having a top-ten unit. Darnell Mooney though expensive could be the surprise of the 2024 season. His ability as a pass catcher and to make big plays was held back in Chicago.
Now as the third or fourth option, Mooney will have a chance to thrive with a veteran quarterback and a capable play caller.