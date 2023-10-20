4 blockbuster trades the Atlanta Falcons should make right now
4. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Tee Higgins fits the mold that the Atlanta Falcons look for in their pass catchers. Higgins is a big and strong receiver who can snatch a pass over a defender.
While Davante Adams would be a nice change-of-pace for the offense, Higgins would be another target that would allow Desmond Ridder to throw the ball up. He is a player that Arthur Smith would love to bring in because of his prototype.
The Bengals have already made it clear that Higgins is not in their future. It would be smart of them to get something for him while they still can. Sure, getting a compensatory pick might be valuable for them but this is an elite player who could fetch a lot more in return.
The Falcons have connections to Higgins and they should take advantage of it so that they can get Ridder another legit threat on the outside.