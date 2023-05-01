4 Bold predictions for the Atlanta Falcons following the 2023 NFL Draft
Now that we have reached a point in the offseason where we can start anticipating training camp and the start of the NFL season, we are going to make four bold predictions for the Atlanta Falcons during their upcoming season.
I did this last season and I won't lie, it doesn't look good now. Not a single one came close to becoming true but I will try again and hopefully succeed this time. I will say that I am more confident about these coming true than I was last year.
Here is the first of four bold predictions for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons.
1. Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith wins AP NFL Coach of the Year
Starting off hot, the Atlanta Falcons head coach, Arthur Smith, will win Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year for the 2023 season.
For the most part, the winner of this award is a coach who took a bad team from the prior season to the playoffs. In other words, it is the coach of the most surprising team; that could seriously be the Atlanta Falcons following all their moves this offseason.
Arthur Smith is a coach with a scheme that can create a surprising team. Just think about what he did with the Titans when he helped Mike Vrabel win the award in 2021. He should be an early favorite for the honor.