4 Bold predictions for the Atlanta Falcons following the 2023 NFL Draft
2. Atlanta Falcons have a pair of 1,000-yard rushers
This is a perfect post-draft bold prediction for the Atlanta Falcons. They just used an eighth-overall pick on a running back who is a generational talent after they took a running back in the fifth round last year who broke the team's rookie rushing record with over 1,000 yards.
So, why not expect both of them to break the 1k mark? Tyler Allgeier has clearly shown that he can handle the expectation and Bijan Robinson, without a doubt, can be a perennial 1,000-yard rusher.
Then take into account that they had the best-rushing offense last year and are returning all the key players on their offensive line, this is a legit possibility.
This has happened seven times in the history of the league. Most recently, Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram broke the mark in 2019, and the 2006 Falcons did it with Warrick Dunn and Michael Vick. Time to be the first team to do it twice.