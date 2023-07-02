4 changes the Atlanta Falcons wish they could make to their schedule
Changes we would make to the Atlanta Falcons schedule in 2023
There are always things you wish you could change about your team's schedule. It is an inevitability as nothing can be perfect. That is certainly true for this overlooked Atlanta Falcons squad.
The good news is that they have the easiest schedule in the NFL, so they should be able to take advantage of lesser teams. However, there are some changes all of us would make to this schedule for the Falcons:
- vs. Panthers
- vs. Packers
- @ Lions
- @ Jaguars (London)
- vs. Texans
- vs. Commanders
- @ Buccaneers
- @ Titans
- vs. Vikings
- @ Cardinals
- BYE
- vs. Saints
- @ Jets
- vs. Buccaneers
- @ Panthers
- vs. Colts
- @ Bears
- @ Saints
The Falcons will open up with an NFC South rivalry, per usual. It should be beneficial to go against the number-one pick when he is making his debut. And then they will follow that up by hosting Jordan Love, who will be making his second start (the third of his career) as the Packers' top quarterback.
It is also good to see the Falcons bye week coming closer to the midway point of the season, compared to last year's week 14 bye.
But here are four changes that the Falcons would make to their 2023 schedule.