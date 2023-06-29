Atlanta Falcons' best player in each of the past 10 seasons
Looking at the best player for the Atlanta Falcons in each of the past ten seasons
The best player for the Atlanta Falcons in each of the past ten seasons
The Atlanta Falcons have had some strong performances from select players over their past ten seasons. When you have had players like Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett, etc. you are going to have some good all-around years from individual players.
Also Read: The average age of each position for the Atlanta Falcons.
While there hasn't been much success, outside of 2016 and 2017, there have still been some historic seasons by different players. We are going to select the best player from each of the past ten seasons. There is room to argue with most of these so don't get too angry. There are also bound to be repeat players considering this franchise has seen its two best players in their prime over this select time period.
And clearly, we are talking about the Falcons, so it will be heavy on the offense. We won't hesitate any longer and get right to it on the next slide, starting with ten seasons ago which takes us to the 2013 seasons.