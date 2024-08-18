4 Clear winners from Atlanta Falcons Preseason week 2
By Nick Halden
3. Jace McClellan
The rookie running back had 11 carries for 55 rushing yards and Atlanta's lone touchdown on the day. Give Atlanta credit for protecting both Allgeier and Robinson and Jace for taking advantage. All of the big plays on the ground came from the rookie and showed his ability to fight through contact.
Atlanta is going to carry three backs on the roster but isn't likely to have the third back on the field. In a pass-heavy offense that Zac Robinson will run it is going to be difficult enough to get Robinson and Allgeier enough touches.
Whoever wins the third back role is going to be an emergency option not often taking the field. Jace is the perfect player for this role after Saturday's game. It is safe to assume based on the draft pick spent and the unknown ceiling, that he already had the inside track. Add in clearly outperforming Washington Jr. and the job should be the rookie's to lose moving forward.
With Atlanta unlikely to give Tyler Allgeier a second contract it will be interesting to watch how the rookie develops and what role he might grow into in future seasons.