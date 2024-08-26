4 Falcons veterans who must deliver for playoff aspirations to become reality
By Nick Halden
4. Grady Jarrett
It is fair to say that Grady Jarrett is far closer to the end of his prime than the beginning. Last year's season-ending injury marked the beginning of the end for Atlanta's defense. The fall-off in production and the loss of leadership was obvious for a team that couldn't afford to lose anyone.
Jarrett appears to be in great shape and ready for a bounceback 2024 season. For Atlanta's defense to work as expected Jarrett and Judon must be healthy and be the forces they are expected to be at this point in their respective careers.
Without Jarrett wreaking havoc on the inside things are going to be far more difficult for Atlanta's defense. David Onyemata is a great piece but doesn't have close to Grady's ceiling and impact on this team.
For the Falcons defense to have a successful season and support a loaded offense Grady Jarrett must be the player he has always been. He and Jake Matthews are the last of Atlanta's old guard and have remained on the roster throughout all the changes for a reason.
If the Falcons' defense is going to be consistently capable it starts with Jarrett staying healthy and continuing to do all the dirty work on the inside.