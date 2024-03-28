4 Falcons who won't make the 53-man roster in 2024
These four Falcons will be looking for a new job in a few months.
3. Ade Ogundeji, OLB
I have been on Ade Ogundeji's back since his horrendous season in 2022. The starting edge rusher was the worst starter in the NFL. He was that awful.
Yes, the position is as thin as it gets but that is why we have the draft, along with potential signing players who are still on the open market.
Coming off of a season-ending injury, Ogundeji's days with the Falcons are over—provided he doesn't become the second-coming of Cam Wake.