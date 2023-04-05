4 First-round picks the Atlanta Falcons must avoid in 2023 NFL Draft
Prospects the Atlanta Falcons must avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to make the eighth selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. As we all know, the draft is a crap shoot. There are so many busts that come out of every draft that it is sad. Once the first round is over, you can essentially look at the results and assume that at least half of the selections will never turn out.
We can only hope that the newest Falcons' player doesn't end up in that list.
For the many given reasons, the Atlanta Falcons must avoid these four players in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Atlanta Falcons must avoid Kentucky QB Will Levis
You have probably heard about Will Levis by now. In any other draft, he would likely be considered the most enticing quarterback prospect, but unfortunately for him, this draft has a freakish player named Anthony Richardson.
Will Levis has a strong arm and great upside, but as we all know, upside only gets you so far. Levis reminds me a lot of Carson Wentz. I can see Levis having a good year or two but I don't envision him having sustained success, much like the former Eagles' QB.
The Falcons cannot afford to take the Kentucky quarterback. There are much more pressing needs that should keep them from taking the fourth or fifth-best quarterback in the draft who is also in the shadow of Richardson.