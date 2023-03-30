4 Players the Atlanta Falcons could trade to land more draft capital
4 Atlanta Falcons players that could be headed out for draft compensation
The Atlanta Falcons were able to fill some needs in free agency over the past couple of weeks and as a result, other players could become dispensable. The team, overall, has gotten better so while it might be disappointing to see a couple of players on this list, it may be best for the long-term outlook.
One, in particular, will get people agitated, myself included. He is a fan favorite who has more loyalty to the team than anyone—we will get to him in due time.
Here are four players who could be traded for some draft picks.
1. Jaylinn Hawkins, S, Atlanta Falcons
Jaylinn Hawkins will likely be coming off the bench for the Falcons, assuming he doesn't end up getting traded. Jessie Bates will certainly be out on the field 24/7 with Richie Grant complimenting him.
I listed Hawkins as one of the losers in free agency because of the Bates signing. He is a solid player who was able to close out a couple of games last season which may draw interest from other teams in exchange for a late-round pick.