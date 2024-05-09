4 Games fans will be locked in on ahead of Atlanta Falcons schedule release
By Nick Halden
2. Kansas City Chiefs
When will Patrick Mahomes begin to receive the Tom Brady treatment? Winning at this level this much has only been done by Tom Brady in recent history and it got extremely old over two decades. Mahomes is now on that same path with three championships and continuing to put up impressive passing numbers.
Mahomes and the Chiefs are the new Patriots and this will be a great chance for Falcons fans to see Mahomes in person. As great as the replays might be there is something about seeing the throws in person that solidifies Mahomes greatness.
It is a great measuring stick for where the Falcons are in the landscape of the league and if they can hand offensively with the defending champs. There are some questions about the Chiefs secondary and depth at receiver. It is possible that the Falcons find a way to pull off the upset with a great trio of weapons and speed that could put pressure on the Chiefs' questionable secondary.
Regardless of the outcome, this is a game that Atlanta Falcons fans shouldn't miss offering the chance to see Mahomes, Kelce, and Reid live and give the team a great idea of what their ceiling might be in the 2024 season.