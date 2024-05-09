4 Games fans will be locked in on ahead of Atlanta Falcons schedule release
By Nick Halden
4. Dallas Cowboys
This game is one the Falcons fans should have circled understanding the danger of Cowboys fans taking over the stadium. It is a problem throughout the league with Dallas fans widespread and more than willing to travel for their team. As annoying as Cowboys fans might be this is a team and fanbase that is great for the league.
The excitement they generate is great for business. There is always the fun that comes at the end of the season as well when they manage to find a creative way to play themselves out of the playoffs. This season is no different with Dak Prescott facing a contract year and the defense having lost a certain former Atlanta Falcons head coach.
Dallas still has a great roster and should be a contender in the NFC. This game is another great measurement of where Atlanta is in the landscape of the conference. Can their defense find a way to slow Lamb and Prescott in the regular season? A task that many superior rosters have failed to do in the regular season.
This game is going to be a spotlight on Atlanta and comes with a myriad of storylines that should have fans locked in.