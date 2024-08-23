4 key players the Falcons could extend next after AJ Terrell's big contract
These three Falcons are next in line to receive an extension.
4. Matthew Judon, EDGE
The other trade acquisition deserves extra years tacked onto his contract. Matthew Judon has proven he can be one of the NFL's premier pass rushers and that is something the Falcons do not want to lose.
While Judon has already said he wants to prove himself to this team before negotiating for a new contract, why not get something done soon? His season-ending injury last season was a fluke, he had been one of the NFL's healthiest players for many years before that.
You don't worry about his health, you don't worry about a lack of production, and you don't worry about him as a person. Sounds like a perfect extension candidate to me!