You'll absolutely love what Matt Judon said about a new contract with Falcons
In New England, Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon did not feel he had the financial stability he deserved. With numerous double-digit sack seasons and only one year remaining on his contract, the Patriots star felt he should be rewarded with a brand-new deal. You can certainly see why.
The two sides did not come to an agreement and eventually separated as he was shipped to the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round pick. It was a win for all sides involved.
We immediately expected to hear that the Dirty Birds had either agreed to terms on a long-term deal or would begin contract negotiations. Turns out, that won't be happening because of the professionalism and perspective the new Falcon has.
Matt Judon wants to earn his contract with the Atlanta Falcons
It is a storyline we hear every offseason; a star player wants an extension that his team won't give him leading to a trade to a team that is willing to show them the green. What we don't hear often is the opposite; a proven player saying they haven't proven anything with their new team.
Matt Judon has some perspective you don't often see in this sport. Here is what he said about possibly landing a new contract in Atlanta.
"The Atlanta Falcons know nothing about me as a football player, as a man, or that stuff. They only know my previous resume. I can't really demand or ask for anything I haven't worked for, and that's where I've been my whole life. I'm gonna work for it."- Matt Judon
Did the New York Jets mistake Haason Reddick for Matt Judon? This is something Joe Douglas and Gang Green wish they could hear from their trade acquisition right now.
Anyway, if your respect for the former Patriot doesn't spike after reading that, then you need to check yourself. He is one smart person.
Honestly, who could blame him if he were looking for a new contract? I sure wouldn't, he has proven he can be one of the best in the league. We see countless players signing massive contracts in free agency every year and they haven't proven themselves to their new team.
No matter your opinion on all of this, Judon's quote shows that he is motivated to have a bounce-back season after last year's season-ending injury. The Falcons pulled off a perfect trade that will pay huge dividends.