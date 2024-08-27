4 Layups the Atlanta Falcons can't afford to miss on 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
3. Minnesota Vikings Week 14
The Kirk Cousins revenge game won't be vs. rookie J.J. McCarthy but veteran Sam Darnold. You have a better roster and a far better quarterback. The only possible advantage that the Vikings could have is on your coaching staff. Justin Jefferson is a freak of nature but with Darnold throwing him the football the ceiling is limited.
Just as we saw in Carolina with D.J. Moore even with elite talent at the position you are going to be limited with Darnold as your starter. This is the start of what should be a winning streak for the Falcons to finish the year strong and lock in your playoff spot.
Each of the team's final five games is extremely winnable and should be their hottest point of the season. The two swings to this are the health of the roster and the mental state of Kirk Cousins returning to his former team.
The Vikings are going to be scrappy this year but they aren't going to be able to finish many games. Just as Atlanta watched with Ridder it is hard to win in this league when your quarterback is always a coin flip away from a back-breaking turnover. Darnold is far better than Ridder but that same trait is setting the Vikings up for a very long season.