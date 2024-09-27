4 Matchups that should scare Atlanta the most vs. New Orleans
By Nick Halden
Any Atlanta Falcons defender vs. Taysom Hill
What is it about Taysom Hill that makes him so impossible to avoid the big play or tackle at first contact? The Falcons have a long history of struggling to face rushing quarterbacks and the gadget player fits perfectly into this narrative. Hill seems to always find a way to make a man miss and hurt the Falcons.
Hill is a gadget player who is going to run the ball almost anytime he lines up in the backfield against the Falcons. Yet it is as if in each matchup the Falcons are seeing Hill for the first time. Appearing utterly confused and unable to get the gadget player down at first contact.
Another piece of the Sean Payton's frustrating tenure in New Orleans that simply won't stop haunting the Falcons. If there is any chance the magic is finally ending for Hill it will be this Atlanta defense. A defense that has been great at avoiding the big play and consistently finding ways to stop the run in the game's biggest moments. Hill's game-breaking plays against the Falcons must come to an end. Silencing him and the Saints would be the biggest win of Raheem Morris' short tenure in Atlanta thus far.