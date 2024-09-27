4 Matchups that should scare Atlanta the most vs. New Orleans
By Nick Halden
Dee Alford vs. Chris Olave
Rashee Rice and Patrick Mahomes consistently picked on Dee Alford in last Sunday's loss. Something the Saints are going to take notice of heading into this huge divisional matchup. The Falcons' worst nightmare on defense is the Saints being willing to move Olave to find consistent matchups with Alford.
While it isn't typically how they play defense the Falcons should entertain having Terrell shadow Olave in this game. Allow your best corner to take pressure off Alford and take away any chance they will take advantage of what would be an obvious mismatch.
The question here is which side is willing to move the pieces first and can the other team adjust? Olave was the one piece of the offense still working against the Eagles and who Derek Carr looks to lean on. If you can take him away early in this game and not allow the team to hunt your weakest corner you have to believe the results will be in your favor. This is the one receiver who can consistently hurt you allow Terrell to go out and live up to his new contract chasing the team's biggest threat and taking away any chance of an obvious mismatch.