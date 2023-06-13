4 Needle-moving actions the Atlanta Falcons have made this offseason
4. The overhaul of the defensive line moves the needle for the Atlanta Falcons
The difference between last year's defensive line and this year's is simply stunning. Last year the Atlanta Falcons only had one proven player at the position, Grady Jarrett. Now, they have Jarrett, Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, Eddie Goldman, and an ascending Ta'Quon Graham.
Terry Fontenot has done a masterful job at retooling a position the Falcons have had its fair share of problems at. So much so that some people think that they have a top-five defensive line—who saw that coming?
Overall, you have to love it because it isn't like this is a projection. They have proven players who you know will produce.