The Atlanta Falcons got the 2015 Draft's best player in the fifth round
While every draft has its fair share of first-round busts, teams still usually find the best players in the first round. However, that cannot be said about the 2015 NFL Draft as the Atlanta Falcons were able to land the draft's best player in the fifth round.
Grady Jarrett has made his name known in the NFL as a consistently good defensive tackle who was a fifth-round steal in 2015. He was overlooked by scouts and general managers because of his size, but Grady has used that size to his advantage as he has established himself as the best player to come out of the entire 2015 draft class.
Atlanta Falcons fifth-round pick Grady Jarrett is the best player in the 2015 draft class
The 2015 NFL Draft was hyped up for its two talented quarterbacks, Jameis Winston from Florida State and Marcus Mariota from Oregon. Those two ended up going first and second overall but both ended up as busts for the Buccaneers and Titans. The Atlanta Falcons thought they finally had their franchise pass rusher when they drafted Vic Beasley with the eighth overall pick, but he too became a bust.
Who would ever have dreamed at the time that the best player would be a different Clemson defender who would be drafted 137th overall?
That ended up being the case as the Atlanta Falcons landed themselves their defensive stalwart with Grady Jarrett. Grady played sparingly in his first season but then exploded when his Falcons made the Super Bowl in his second year. He managed to tie an NFL Super Bowl record when he sacked Tom Brady three times on the biggest stage.
Grady didn't stop there as he has become the only consistent defender for the Falcons. He has had no help around him but has somehow still been able to put up 32.5 sacks, 420 tackles, 66 tackles for loss, and 106 quarterback hits over the years.
When you take everything into account, Grady Jarrett has become the best player in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Here are some players who might have an argument over Grady:
- Amari Cooper - WR
- Brandon Scherff - OG
- Leonard Williams - DT
- Todd Gurley - RB
- Tyler Lockett - WR
- Shaq Mason - OG
- Stefon Diggs - WR
- Quandre Diggs - S
- Darren Waller - WR/TE
Brandon Scherff, Leonard Williams, and Stefon Diggs are the three players that stick out to me because they are still producing in the NFL. However, I still go to the fact that Grady Jarrett has done everything by himself.
Not to mention, most of those players don't even play with the team that drafted them anymore. Certainly, Grady Jarrett is the best draft pick in 2015 as he has meant more to his team than any of the other 255 players selected.