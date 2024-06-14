4 Odd milestones Atlanta Falcons stars could reach in the 2024 season
By Nick Halden
1. Tyler Allgeier becomes a top-15 rusher in Atlanta Falcons history
With 1,718-career rushing yards Tyler Allgeier already ranks 19th in all-time Atlanta Falcons rushing yards. While Allgeier is going to be sharing carries with Bijan Robinson there is a reason to believe he will still be given plenty of chances. Allgeier at worst should finish the 2024 season with 400-500 rushing yards.
That total should be good enough to bump Allgeier inside the top-15 career Atlanta rushers. Art Malone currently holds that spot with 2,118-career rushing yards. Allgeier needs 401-rushing yards to accomplish this. It seems this is likely his floor in the 2024 season if healthy and the third-year back ends the year as at least the 15th best Atlanta rusher of all-time.
2. Bijan Robinson has his first 1,000 yards season
Bijan Robinson finished the 2023 season with 976-rushing yards and just short of the impressive milestone. An 1,000 yard season in 2024 should be the expectation and would put Robinson in the top-20 all-time rushers in Atlanta history. After his rookie season, Robinson ranks 30th but could easily jump inside the top-16 with the type of season Atlanta is expecting. The only concern for Robinson reaching this number is if fumbles continue to be a problem.