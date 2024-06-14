4 Odd milestones Atlanta Falcons stars could reach in the 2024 season
By Nick Halden
3. Kyle Pitts has his second 1,000-yard season and passes notable Falcons in all-time rankings
Kyle Pitts and Drake London are going to be the primary targets in Atlanta's new offensive attack. Judging solely on talent and Cousins' tendencies it is fair to say that Pitts could easily become his favorite target. Cousins loves the tight-end position and Pitts is unlike any other at the position.
Cousins and the Atlanta offense are going to look to establish Pitts early and consistently. That is going to lead to Pitts going over 1,000-receiving yards for the second time in his career and passing notable Falcons in the all-time rankings while doing so.
Pitts currently ranks 26th in all-time receiving yards for Atlanta. The type of season that Pitts is capable of pushes him inside the top 15 all-time. This would be a 1,200 yard season and passing Brian Finneran, Mohamed Sanu, and Harry Douglas ranking right behind Calvin Ridley. This should be the expectation for Pitts in this new offense with his skill level.
This isn't to say that Pitts has to hit this exact number but anything below an 1,000-yard season calls into question the pick and whether or not the Falcons made the right decision.