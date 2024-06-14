4 Odd milestones Atlanta Falcons stars could reach in the 2024 season
By Nick Halden
4. Kirk Cousins ends the season as Atlanta's 11th leading passer
From 2015-2022 Kirk Cousins finished the season with at least 4,000-passing yards in all but 2019. That season Cousins finished with 3,603-passing yards setting a baseline of expectation for the Falcons heading into the 2024 season.
If Cousins is healthy he is going to give you at least 3,600-passing yards. This was in 15-games as well making it a bit more impressive. As long as Cousins hits this benchmark he will end the season in 11th in Atlanta's history in passing yardage.
Atlanta's bar at quarterback is incredibly low. If Cousins can stay healthy and stay on the field he will end his Atlanta career as a top-ten all-time passer for the Falcons. This despite assumably only playing 2-3 seasons and joining the team in his mid-thirties.
If Cousins puts together the worst season he has had while healthy the veteran ends the year as the 11th leading passer in Atlanta history. This passes up Desmond Ridder who currently holds the 11th spot. This speaks to the lack of depth at the position in Atlanta's history as well as how long Ridder managed to stay in the lineup.