Atlanta Falcons: Winners and losers from start of free agency
Those who won and those who lost during the early period of Atlanta Falcons free agency
We have seen a lot of action during the start of the new league year for the Atlanta Falcons. They have made numerous key defensive signings while also bringing back a couple of strong offensive linemen on contract extensions.
With every new addition, there are winners and losers. Some players get covered up on the depth chart while others get help next to them or find out their job is secure—thinking about a certain someone at a certain position.
We are here to look at a few of the winners and a few of the losers for the Atlanta Falcons to start off free agency.
Winner: Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts had a disappointing season for the Atlanta Falcons. It was a year that was full of passes ten feet above his head, passes ten feet in front of him, blocking, and a major injury. One of Arthur Smith's main goals in 2023 should be to get Pitts back to his rookie-year production.
One of the best things the team could do was to bring in another receiving threat at the position, and they did just that by trading for Jonnu Smith. No longer can opposing linebackers or safeties just focus on stopping Pitts, they will now have to focus on Smith and Pitts.
They call this: 'taking pressure off of a player.' Kyle Pitts should see a lot more opportunities in 2023 after the addition of Jonnu Smith.