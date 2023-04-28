4 players the Atlanta Falcons must immediately trade up for in 2nd round
The Atlanta Falcons still have plenty of picks left following their selection of Bijan Robinson. With the second round getting underway tonight we are going to look at four players the Falcons should immediately trade up for.
Currently, the Dirty Birds hold the 44th pick in the second round, which means that 12 players will be off the board before their selection. That is a lot of talent that will be gone, and with these four players being available for now, the Falcons need to make a move to land them in Atlanta.
1. The Atlanta Falcons should trade up for Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech
The Atlanta Falcons couldn't resist the temptation of selecting Bijan Robinson with the eighth pick—for good reason—but they still need to add a talented edge rusher to their young core.
Keion White was a candidate to sneak into the first round because of the physical tools he possesses. He is six-foot-five, 285 pounds, and put up 30 reps on the bench. He is big, strong, and athletic; a pretty good combination for an edge rusher. Plus he would get to stay at home, it is a win-win.