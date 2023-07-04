4 players who will provide fireworks for the Atlanta Falcons
Four players who will be the fireworks for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023
Happy 4th of July to everyone in the United States! As many know, the 4th of July brings fireworks and sadly those fireworks aren't the same ones that will be displayed on the field for the Atlanta Falcons
Also Read: Four changes the Falcons would make to their schedule
But that doesn't mean we can't dream about what we might see from the Falcons in 2023. As we have mentioned so often, the Falcons should be a much-improved team this season, on both sides of the ball.
That is what we are looking at here, so here are four players who will be fireworks on the field for the Atlanta Falcons.
1. Bijan Robinson, RB
Yeah, duh...
Bijan Robinson is the definition of fireworks and explosion. He can absolutely light the field on fire with his quick cuts, explosive speed, deadly elusiveness, and stellar reaction time. All you have to do is watch a few highlights of his from his time at Texas. You will find your jaw on the ground after watching some of the cuts he makes.
There is a reason that the Falcons made him the eighth-overall pick despite playing a position that isn't valued too highly.