The Atlanta Falcons cleared just over $7.1 million in cap space and could be preparing to trade for one of these four players
The Atlanta Falcons surprised everyone on Wednesday morning by restructuring the contract of franchise left tackle Jake Matthews.
Restructures are uncommon at this point in the year and there has to be a reason why the Falcons would want to clear up a large chunk of cap space. Could they be looking to sign a free agent or two? Or could they be looking to trade for a big-name player?
Let's take a look at four players the Falcons could be preparing to trade for.
1. Danielle Hunter, EDGE, Minnesota Vikings
This seems like the most logical choice for the Atlanta Falcons. They have been starving for an edge rusher for years and Danielle Hunter would be a huge addition.
Hunter, when on the field, has been one of the best in the business. He just had a contract dispute with his team and eventually agreed on a one-year, $17 million contract.
It appeared like a big move for a team that figured to be in the hunt, however, here we are entering week four and the Vikings have yet to win a game. They could be willing to get what they can out of Hunter after a disappointing start to the season.