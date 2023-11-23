4 players the Falcons must stop to beat the Saints in week 12
The Atlanta Falcons will be playing the New Orleans Saints in an extremely pivotal game on Sunday. Here are the four players the Falcons must stop if they want to win.
Players the Atlanta Falcons must stop if they want to beat the Saints
Not a single one of us ever wants to say something nice about the New Orleans Saints but the reality is that they have few players who can ruin the Atlanta Falcons' day.
Still, there has never been a good player that has ever played for the Saints, other than Morten Andersen.
The Falcons must beat the Saints in week 12. This is a battle for first place in the NFC South and if the Falcons lose then they will be two games back which is devastating this late in the season. In order to win the Falcons will have to stop these four players.
1. Taysom Hill, *Every position on the football field*
Taysom Hill has been a pest for the Atlanta Falcons. Whether it is on special teams or defense, the Falcons have not been able to limit him.
While he may not be the starting quarterback, he scares me a lot more than the starting quarterback. The Saints have been playing him a lot and they usually let him carry the ball when he is in the game. The defense should be attacking Hill on a read option before the running back.
All in all, they just have to keep him from getting the big plays and stuff him on fourth down once or twice.