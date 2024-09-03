4 Quarterbacks who have been unfairly elevated ahead of Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
2. Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott is a marginally better quarterback than Kirk Cousins. This is what the numbers suggest and what the eye test will tell you watching both quarterbacks. However, this doesn't seem to be the general perception with Prescott seeming to get far more attention and respect simply because of the star on his helmet.
This is yet another example of why quarterback wins is such a flawed stat. Switch Prescott out in his rookie season for Kirk Cousins with that incredible run game and solid defense. Consider the elite weapons Prescott has had, the superior coaching, and consistent defensive support.
Switch the two quarterbacks out and how different does the production look? Neither can win in the playoffs and both have had struggles turning the ball over in big moments. Just as both quarterbacks have had incredible hot streaks and put up consistently great numbers during their time as starters.
Yes, Dak appears to be the slightly better player, but the assumed gap is far closer than many like to pretend. Prescott is covered far differently based on the talent around him and the team he plays for. While you can't begrudge the talented quarterback this it does lend itself to unfair evaluations in both directions.