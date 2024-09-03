4 Quarterbacks who have been unfairly elevated ahead of Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
4. Brock Purdy
The argument here is very simple, put Kirk Cousins in this offense, and does the ceiling change? Put Brock Purdy on the Atlanta Falcons roster and is anyone picking them to win the NFC South over the Bucs? If you're being honest with yourself you know the answer to both of these questions squashes the idea of Purdy being a top-ten quarterback.
It is as if pundits didn't just watch Jimmy G. go from a top quarterback in Kyle's system to benched with the Raiders. Yes, Brock's production has been slightly better but both players have the same ceiling. Losing to a superior AFC quarterback and unable to take their team to the finish line.
Purdy is a great story and an easy player to root for, however, there is a reason he fell in the draft. His limited ceiling as a player works in a system with a treasure trove of weapons, a great offensive line, stacked defense, and arguably the best playcaller in the league.
Take these away and send Purdy anywhere else in the league what do the numbers look like? Kirk Cousins is the better quarterback, and any argument otherwise ignores the history of San Francisco and their head coach.