4 reasons ex-Falcons HC Arthur Smith will fail with Pittsburgh Steelers
After a rough tenure as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Smith will now be the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers and there are valid reasons to be pessimistic.
To say Arthur Smith was a complete failure as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons might be a little harsh. Saying he was average might be a more accurate statement.
However, average in the NFL is not good enough though, and three straight 7-10 records led to his dismissal. But it didn't take him long to find a new job as the Pittsburgh Steelers hired him to be their offensive coordinator.
For valid reasons, many fans and media personalities are criticizing the move, which is warranted because of these reasons.
1. Arthur Smith's new offensive line is not an improvement
Simply put, the Steelers' offensive line is not as good as the Falcons' offensive line. While they are good and have improved, they aren't quite to the level that Arthur Smith has been used to.
If there is good news it is that they are better in run blocking which works out well for Smith's scheme, which is reminiscent of the Falcons' offensive line.
If Smith couldn't succeed with a top line in Atlanta, why should we think he will succeed with a worse one?