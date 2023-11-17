4 reasons to still have hope for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023
The Atlanta Falcons, once again, have disappointed their fans but despite their lackluster play recently, there is still reason to hold onto hope for the 2023 season
3. Opposing QBs are lifetime 1-7 against the Falcons
Barring injury or benching, the Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to play six different quarterbacks over the remaining seven games. Only one of those six has been able to beat the Falcons.
I went into it more in-depth in another article (link here) but Baker Mayfield is the only remaining QB who has beat the Falcons. This came when he was a member of the Cleveland Browns. And, as you might remember, the Falcons have already beaten Baker this season.
This bodes well for the Falcons. Not only are the remaining seven games against teams who don't have a winning record, but they are all against quarterbacks who have had virtually no success against Atlanta.