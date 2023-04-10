4 Reasons why Alvin Kamara will eventually join the Atlanta Falcons
There are numerous reasons why Saints RB Alvin Kamara could eventually play for the Atlanta Falcons
This may seem like a far-fetched and way-too-early prediction, but do not be surprised if Alvin Kamara joins the Atlanta Falcons before his career is over.
No, nothing has happened with the Saints running back, at least yet. Last year he was rumored to be on the trading block but the Saints' absurd asking price of a first-round pick was too much for any team that was potentially interested.
If the Saints were willing to trade him then they can foresee a future without him. He is currently in the middle of a five-year, $75 million contract that he signed in 2020. He has three years remaining (that includes the 2023 season) on his contract.
Spotrac has a 'potential out' listed for next offseason with his contract, but honestly, it doesn't seem like a possibility that they would let him go next offseason unless he takes a nose-dive this season.
However, I know this is far away, but the 2025 season seems like a likely end to his career in New Orleans. With a designated post-June 1 cut, they would take on a $4 million dead cap that year and $6 million the next, with a cap savings of $25 million. 2025 is when I would keep an eye on him potentially joining the Falcons.
And now we will get to four reasons why Kamara would join the Atlanta Falcons.