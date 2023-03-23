4 Splash signings the Atlanta Falcons should still make
Splash signings the Atlanta Falcons should still make after chapter number one of free agency
It has been over a week since the first reports started surfacing about who would go where in NFL free agency. The Atlanta Falcons were able to land players like David Onyemata, Kaden Elliss, and, most notably, Jessie Bates.
All the additions have been nice to see but the team still has its fair share of holes. They are missing depth at receiver, they may need to upgrade the left guard and center positions, and they still have no outside pass rush.
Fortunately, there are still some really good football players left on the market. Here are four that the Falcons should sign.
1. Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE, Cleveland Browns
It feels like Jadeveon Clowney is headed for another disappointing contract, at least in his eyes. The Falcons should definitely take advantage and sign the former first-overall pick.
Clowney will not fix the position but at least we would then have another solid veteran to go with Lorenzo Carter. We couldn't be picky over a week ago, so we definitely cannot be picky now. Clowney would still be a welcomed addition to the deserted Falcons' outside pass rush