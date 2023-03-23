4 Splash signings the Atlanta Falcons should still make
2. D.J. Chark, WR, Detroit Lions
The Falcons' recent signing of Mack Hollins is a solid start to the major overhaul behind Drake London. However, it is nothing more than a start, the Dirty Birds could really use D.J. Chark's talent for next season.
The bad news is that the Carolina Panthers seem pretty focused on him even after the Adam Thielen signing, so the Falcons would need to pull the rug out from under the Panthers by stealing D.J. Chark.
Chark has proven he can be a difference-maker after having a Pro Bowl season for the Jaguars a few years ago. If he can stay healthy, he could potentially be another tall and talented target for Desmond Ridder.