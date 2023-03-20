Falcons: Terry Fontenot's latest free agent steal might be his best
We have had a fun week as Atlanta Falcons fans. It has been a week where guys like Jonnu Smith, Jessie Bates, David Onyemata, and Kaden Elliss have walked in the door, along with the long-term security of Kaleb McGary and Chris Lindstrom.
Just a few short days ago, I thought Terry Fontenot's re-signing of Kaleb McGary was the steal of free agency, but he might have just one-uped himself by bringing in an underrated wide receiver for next to nothing.
Falcons signing of WR Mack Hollins may just be the new steal of free agency
Outside of Drake London, the Atlanta Falcons had no proven production at wide receiver. It has been a position that everyone was surprised to see left alone but we finally got our first addition with the signing of Mack Hollins who is coming off of a career year with Las Vegas.
If you are unfamiliar with Mack Hollins, he is a six-foot-four wide receiver who is listed at 221 pounds. He was originally drafted by the Eagles in 2017 and he was never able to catch his footing in Philly. He ended up having a two-year stint with the Dolphins before moving to Las Vegas where he had a breakout season on offense last year.
Hollins has always been an excellent special teamer but up until last year, he had failed to have more than 250 receiving yards in a season. Last season, he ended with 57 catches for 690 yards and four touchdowns. He even had a dominant performance vs. the Titans where he put up 158 receiving yards.
Now, the Falcons just signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with less than $1 million in guarantees.
Sure, he only has one good year to his name but that one good year was just a few months ago. Being on the hook for that little is a huge win for the Falcons.
Let's just consider that a guy like Robert Woods, who hasn't had more than 600 yards in three years, signed with the Texans on a two-year, $15.3 million contract with $10 million in guarantees. That makes the Hollins deal look like pennies. And yes, I know that Woods has had a couple of 1,000-yard seasons but his most recent one came four years ago with the explosive Rams—he is never going to have that type of production in Houston.
You can even take Allen Lazard who had 788 receiving yards last year with Aaron Rodgers throwing to him and he landed a four-year, $44 million contract with $22 million guaranteed. I don't think there should be a $40 million gap between Hollins and Lazard—must be the extra fees the Jets have to pay to land Aaron Rodgers.
Anyways, this deal could end up being a complete robbery. Hollins took a huge leap forward last season and while it could have been a fluke, he still has promise. And even if he doesn't produce on offense, his special teams' value is still well worth the price. A+ for Terry Fontenot on this deal.
With all that being said, more talent still needs to be added to the position, but this is a solid start.