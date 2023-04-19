4 Teams who could reunite Falcons legends Matt Ryan and Julio Jones
3. The Green Bay Packers could reunite Matt Ryan and Julio Jones
The Green Bay Packers know firsthand how dynamic this duo was. The Atlanta Falcons legends gave the Packers a beating in the playoffs in 2017.
Nevertheless, that is not why they were chosen, they were chosen because they are turning to a new quarterback and they need help at wide receiver. Jordan Love has benefitted from learning from Aaron Rodgers, so why not have Matt Ryan (who I would guess is a more willing teacher than Rodgers) in the ear of Love?
Once Rodgers is gone, their backup would be Danny Etling, the other former Falcons' QB. I think Matt Ryan would be a much better option, obviously.
As for Julio Jones, he can give some extra leadership to the young receivers they drafted last year, and may draft this year.
And, finally, the Packers' head coach is Matt LaFleur, who was Ryan's position coach from 2015 to 2016. Everything always seems to come back to the 2016 season.