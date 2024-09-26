4 Things the Atlanta Falcons must improve as pivotal NFC South slate begins
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins' confidence must take another leap forward
This is where having Cousins play in the preseason and being far ahead of where he was in Week 1 would have been helpful. Cousins has continued to take a step forward each of the first three weeks but you can see the quarterback second-guessing himself at times. Holding onto the ball a bit too long when the play is right in front of him.
Whether it was the throw to Pitts that should have been a DPI or when Cousins waited too long to take off from the pocket and was tripped up the rust is still there. Kirk Cousins has greatly improved but for the Falcons to win this divisional stretch of games Cousins must wind the clock all the way back.
This is especially the case while missing Kaleb McGary and Drew Dalman. Cousins isn't going to have as long to make decisions. Atlanta is going to need to lean on the style of offense they played under Arthur Smith. A lot of short passes and leaning on Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in the run game. Counting on the team's speed to create big plays and getting the ball out quickly.