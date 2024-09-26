4 Things the Atlanta Falcons must improve as pivotal NFC South slate begins
By Nick Halden
3. Zac Robinson's situational offense
Bijan Robinson shared that it was Kirk Cousins who changed the final Atlanta offensive play. However, this still means whatever play Robinson had them in Kirk Cousins didn't believe in. Enough to call it off and go to the second best play and that was an outside run to Bijan Robinson. Robinson has proven himself not to be consistently capable of getting a yard when Atlanta needs it most.
Robinson was trying to be the smartest person in the room instead of doing what needed to be done to win this game. The two calls should have been a quarterback sneak or straight up the middle to Tyler Allgeier. Any gamble should have been faking the run and throwing the ball to the outside to Drake London.
Like Cousins, the Atlanta OC has shown improvement and called a solid game against Kansas City after having a clutch drive installed against Philly. Zac Robinson made one mistake and it happened to cost the Falcons last week's game. Still, there is reason to be excited about Atlanta's offense. Each week this team seems to be getting better and that must continue this week as the divisional slate begins.